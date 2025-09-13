Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Foreign Worker Dies Of Electric Shock In Irbid


2025-09-13 08:04:19
Irbid, Sept 13 (Petra) – A migrant worker died on Saturday after suffering an electric shock at a brick factory in the Abu Sido area of the Northern Jordan Valley.
Director of Abu Ubaida Public Hospital, Dr. Moayad al-Shukour, told Petra that Civil Defense crews evacuated the body and transferred it to the North Region Forensic Medicine Center.

