Foreign Worker Dies Of Electric Shock In Irbid
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Irbid, Sept 13 (Petra) – A migrant worker died on Saturday after suffering an electric shock at a brick factory in the Abu Sido area of the Northern Jordan Valley.
Director of Abu Ubaida Public Hospital, Dr. Moayad al-Shukour, told Petra that Civil Defense crews evacuated the body and transferred it to the North Region Forensic Medicine Center.
