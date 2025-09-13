Foreign Worker Dies Of Electric Shock In Irbid

Irbid, Sept 13 (Petra) – A migrant worker died on Saturday after suffering an electric shock at a brick factory in the Abu Sido area of the Northern Jordan Valley.Director of Abu Ubaida Public Hospital, Dr. Moayad al-Shukour, told Petra that Civil Defense crews evacuated the body and transferred it to the North Region Forensic Medicine Center.

