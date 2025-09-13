Zeyad Eashash Wins Bronze At World Boxing Championship In Liverpool

Amman, Sept 13 (Petra) – National boxer Zeyad Eashash claimed the bronze medal at the 2025 World Boxing Championship currently held in Liverpool, United Kingdom, after reaching the semifinals in the under-70 kg category.Eashash lost Saturday evening to Japanese boxer Sewonrets Okazawa in the semifinal, securing the bronze medal.He had reached the semifinals with three consecutive 5-0 victories over American Carlos Flores, Georgian Luka Nikabadze, and Uzbek Shavkatjon Boltaev.

