Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Zeyad Eashash Wins Bronze At World Boxing Championship In Liverpool


2025-09-13 07:07:42
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept 13 (Petra) – National boxer Zeyad Eashash claimed the bronze medal at the 2025 World Boxing Championship currently held in Liverpool, United Kingdom, after reaching the semifinals in the under-70 kg category.
Eashash lost Saturday evening to Japanese boxer Sewonrets Okazawa in the semifinal, securing the bronze medal.
He had reached the semifinals with three consecutive 5-0 victories over American Carlos Flores, Georgian Luka Nikabadze, and Uzbek Shavkatjon Boltaev.

MENAFN13092025000117011021ID1110057585

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search