Aqaba To Host Asian Under-23 Triathlon Championship

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Sept 13 (Petra) – Under the patronage of HRH Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, President of the Jordan Olympic Committee, the city of Aqaba will host the Asian Under-23 Triathlon Championship on Friday, October 31, and Saturday, November 1, at Ayla Oasis–Aqaba.The event, which will be attended by Antonio Fernandez Arimany, President of the World Triathlon, is part of the annual calendar of activities organized by Ayla in cooperation with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, adding a significant sporting and tourism dimension to the city.The championship will feature over 120 athletes from various Asian countries. Elite professional races will be held on Friday, October 31, while the open race for all age groups will take place on Saturday, November 1, allowing amateurs and triathlon enthusiasts of all ages and nationalities to participate.The announcement followed the signing of a cooperation agreement between Ayla Oasis Development Company and the Jordan Triathlon, attended by Ayla CEO Sahal Dudin and Jordan Triathlon President Tareq Al-Khayyat.Dudin emphasized that hosting the championship for the ninth time reflects Ayla's organizational capabilities and enhances Aqaba's position as a leading sports and tourism destination regionally and internationally.Al-Khayyat highlighted the championship's importance in giving young athletes the opportunity to compete with Asia's elite and prepare for the Youth Olympics Games in Dakar 2026, boosting their technical skills and showcasing Jordan on the international stage.This championship is an addition to a series of successful events hosted by Ayla in 2016, 2019, 2022, and 2024, making it the preferred destination for the Asian Triathlon Union thanks to its distinctive infrastructure and high organizational capabilities.The event will start with swimming in Ayla's artificial lake, followed by cycling and running on world-class courses, reinforcing Jordan's status as a premier sports hub and confirming Aqaba and Ayla Resort's readiness to host major regional and global sporting events.