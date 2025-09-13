UN: Gaza Facing Death Sentence As Civilians Forced To Flee

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 13 (Petra) – Olga Cherevko, spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), warned that Israel has imposed a de facto "death sentence" on the city of Gaza, leaving Palestinians with the stark choice of leaving the city or facing death.Speaking via video link from Deir al-Balah in Gaza to journalists at UN headquarters in New York on Saturday, Cherevko said, "Hundreds of thousands of exhausted and terrified civilians have been forced to flee to overcrowded areas, where even small animals would struggle to find space to move."