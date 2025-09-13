Saudi Interior Minister Starts Official Visit To Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Saud started Saturday an official visit to Kuwait.
The Saudi guest was received at the Kuwait International Airport by Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousuf Al-Sabah, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.
Sheikh Fahad welcomed Prince Abdulaziz, praising the deep fraternal and historical relations between the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
He also commended the ongoing high-level coordination between Kuwaiti-Saudi interior ministries to enhance security and stability in the two countries.
The reception ceremony was attended by the Saudi Ambassador in Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al Saud, the Acting Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior Major General Ali Al-Adwani and a number of senior security officials. (end)

