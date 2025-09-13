Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Firefighters Extinguish Fire In Three Warehouses In Al-Sulaibiya


2025-09-13 07:05:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Fire Force announced on Saturday that six of its teams brought under control a massive fire that broke out in three warehouses containing dyes, diesel, gas cylinders, and various flammable materials in a farm in Al-Sulaibiya agricultural area.
The KFF said, in a press statement, that its teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the report to fight the fire, contain it, and prevent it from spreading.
It affirmed that the firefighters have put out the fire and there was no casualties. (end)
