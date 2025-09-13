GCC Chief Welcomes Quadripartite Mediators' Statement On Sudan Conflict
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi welcomed on Saturday the joint statement issued by the quadripartite meeting between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America on the conflict in Sudan.
In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi lauded the principles contained in the statement, which emphasized respect for Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as the need for an immediate ceasefire, safe and unhindered access for humanitarian aid to all parts of Sudan.
The statement also stressed need to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law, and embark on a transition to a comprehensive and transparent political process that leads to the formation of a civilian government with broad legitimacy that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security and stability.
Al-Budaiwi praised the tireless efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States of America to end the conflict in Sudan.
He affirmed the full support of the GCC countries for these international and Arab efforts and its readiness to cooperate with various partners to promote opportunities for a lasting peace in Sudan, to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people, and ensure the preservation and stability of Sudan's state institutions. (end)
as
In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi lauded the principles contained in the statement, which emphasized respect for Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as the need for an immediate ceasefire, safe and unhindered access for humanitarian aid to all parts of Sudan.
The statement also stressed need to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law, and embark on a transition to a comprehensive and transparent political process that leads to the formation of a civilian government with broad legitimacy that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security and stability.
Al-Budaiwi praised the tireless efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States of America to end the conflict in Sudan.
He affirmed the full support of the GCC countries for these international and Arab efforts and its readiness to cooperate with various partners to promote opportunities for a lasting peace in Sudan, to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people, and ensure the preservation and stability of Sudan's state institutions. (end)
as
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment