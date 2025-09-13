Scientific Center Hosts Sdgs Through Arts Event
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Scientific Center hosted on Saturday the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Through Arts event organized by the UN's UNESCO incorporation with Zee Arts.
Head of the Marketing and Communication Administration at the Scientific Center Sara Al-Yaqout gave a statement to KUNA saying the event accumulated cultural and arts dialogue sessions in addition to an arts exhibition where works of groups of international and local artists were presented.
She also added the works on display shed light on the role of arts in strengthening awareness of sustainable development goals and encouraging more social involvement in environmental and development issues.
Further, she explained that holding such events comes in the frameworks of the Scientific Center's keenness for just works, as its the country's main scientific advancement center in line with global scientific initiatives that brings together culture, science and arts, which reflects their role in spreading awareness of the environment and development in the region as the event created an opportunity for engagement in arts and humanitarian experiences to inspire the community for a more sustainable future.
Sara was also keen to say "the hosting of the worldly event confirms our message in collaborating science, art, and culture to better serve developmental goals to safeguard arts as an effective tool in creating awareness and strengthening sustainable values, and it pleases us that the center is a platform to showcase these inspiring experiences in Kuwait." (end) rj
Head of the Marketing and Communication Administration at the Scientific Center Sara Al-Yaqout gave a statement to KUNA saying the event accumulated cultural and arts dialogue sessions in addition to an arts exhibition where works of groups of international and local artists were presented.
She also added the works on display shed light on the role of arts in strengthening awareness of sustainable development goals and encouraging more social involvement in environmental and development issues.
Further, she explained that holding such events comes in the frameworks of the Scientific Center's keenness for just works, as its the country's main scientific advancement center in line with global scientific initiatives that brings together culture, science and arts, which reflects their role in spreading awareness of the environment and development in the region as the event created an opportunity for engagement in arts and humanitarian experiences to inspire the community for a more sustainable future.
Sara was also keen to say "the hosting of the worldly event confirms our message in collaborating science, art, and culture to better serve developmental goals to safeguard arts as an effective tool in creating awareness and strengthening sustainable values, and it pleases us that the center is a platform to showcase these inspiring experiences in Kuwait." (end) rj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment