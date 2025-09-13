Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar PM Discusses Strategic Relations With US Central Command


2025-09-13 07:05:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Saturday met with the Commander of the US Central Command Admiral Charles Cooper to discussed close strategic relations between Qatar and the US and ways of strengthening them.
A statement by Qatar's Foreign Ministry said that the meeting happened following the Prime Minister's receiving of Cooper in Doha.
The statement added that during the meeting discussions revolved around strategic relations and ways of strengthening them specifically in the fields of military and defense cooperation in addition to topics of mutual interest. (end)
