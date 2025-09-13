Qatar PM Discusses Strategic Relations With US Central Command
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Saturday met with the Commander of the US Central Command Admiral Charles Cooper to discussed close strategic relations between Qatar and the US and ways of strengthening them.
A statement by Qatar's Foreign Ministry said that the meeting happened following the Prime Minister's receiving of Cooper in Doha.
The statement added that during the meeting discussions revolved around strategic relations and ways of strengthening them specifically in the fields of military and defense cooperation in addition to topics of mutual interest. (end)
sss
A statement by Qatar's Foreign Ministry said that the meeting happened following the Prime Minister's receiving of Cooper in Doha.
The statement added that during the meeting discussions revolved around strategic relations and ways of strengthening them specifically in the fields of military and defense cooperation in addition to topics of mutual interest. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment