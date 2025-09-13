Fake Degrees: Delhi Bar Council Revokes Licenses Of 100 Lawyers

File photo

Srinagar- In a major disciplinary crackdown, the Delhi Bar Council (BCD), acting on directives from the Bar Council of India (BCI), has permanently revoked the licenses of more than 100 advocates after their law degrees and mark sheets were found to be fake or forged.

The decisive action was taken after their educational qualifications, primarily LL.B degrees and graduation mark sheets, were reported to be fake or forged by the concerned universities. The BCD's notifications cancel their licenses to practice law with immediate effect due to fraudulent enrolment based on misrepresentation

Through a series of notifications issued between June 2023 and September 2025, the Bar Council of Delhi, a statutory body constituted under the Advocates Act, 1961, published the names and details of the individuals whose enrolments have been invalidated.

Law Trend reported that the removals were executed under the authority of the Proviso to Section 26(1) of the Advocates Act, 1961. The official notifications, signed by Col Arun Sharma (Retd), Secretary of the Bar Council of Delhi, state that the action was taken because the advocates'“LL.B /Graduation Degree/Marks Sheet reported to be Fake/Forged and Enrolled with Bar Council of Delhi by Misrepresentation.

The process for removal was initiated after the respective universities that had supposedly issued the degrees reported them to be fraudulent. Following these reports, a Sub-Committee of the Bar Council of India conducted removal proceedings. The notifications detail that the orders passed by the BCI's Sub Committee were subsequently“ratified by the General Council of the Bar Council of India,” giving finality to the removal.

According to officials, the universities concerned confirmed that the degrees and mark sheets submitted by the disbarred advocates were indeed fake or forged.

“This action underscores our zero-tolerance policy toward malpractice and fraudulent entry into the legal profession,” the BCD said, adding that the decision aims to protect the integrity of the legal system.

The notification also directs all bar councils across India to display the order prominently on their notice boards to ensure wide dissemination across the legal fraternity.