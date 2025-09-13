The City Church Featured In Interview On Purposeful Living, Quiet Leadership, And The Power Of Showing Up

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The City Church, a longtime faith-centered community based in Batavia, NY, has been featured in a recent in-depth interview exploring the daily habits, values, and quiet strategies that have helped it thrive for over 25 years. The interview offers a candid look at leadership, learning, and building something meaningful-one person at a time.

In the article, The City Church shares practical wisdom rooted in lived experience.“You don't have to be the loudest or the smartest. Just be there. Every week. Every visit. Every phone call,” said Pastor R. MacDonald.“That builds trust like nothing else.”

As the world reels from record levels of loneliness and burnout, The City Church is raising awareness around the lost art of showing up. According to the American Psychological Association, nearly 79% of adults report feeling disconnected from their communities, while the U.S. Surgeon General has labeled loneliness a public health crisis.

The church believes small, consistent acts-like visiting a neighbor, praying with a friend, or walking without a phone-can have a lasting impact.“Some of our most powerful moments came in silence, not spotlight,” Pastor MacDonald explained.

The article, which has already begun circulating online, touches on everything from the church's early missteps (“multiplication without margin is a trap”) to low-tech ideas anyone can try, such as a“neighbor map”-a simple tool for tracking and praying for the ten homes closest to yours.

“Faith isn't just a Sunday thing,” the church shared.“It's how you show up when no one's watching.”

What You Can Do

The City Church isn't asking people to attend more services or give more money. They're inviting people-of any background-to live differently:



Reach out to someone near you this week.



Create your own 'neighbor map.'



Keep a handwritten list of three priorities a day.

Practice being present-without your phone-for 10 minutes daily.

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About The City Church

The City Church has served Batavia, NY, and surrounding communities for over 25 years. Known for its commitment to authentic relationships and practical faith, the church operates on the belief that“We Do Life Together.” It offers weekly worship services, family outreach, mentorship, and a welcoming place for anyone exploring faith or community.

