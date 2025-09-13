Botsify Launches AI-Powered Agentic Platform For Building AI Agents

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Botsify, a company specializing in conversational AI, has announced the official launch of its new agentic platform, replacing its legacy drag-and-drop chatbot builder. The updated platform introduces a conversational interface that allows users to build, deploy, and manage AI agents through natural language commands.







With this release, the platform transitions from a traditional flow-based builder to an LLM-powered system, where users can specify tasks, integrations, and data sources using plain language. The AI system interprets user intent and builds fully functional agents accordingly.

Key Features of the New Botsify Platform

Conversational AI Agent for Bot Creation

Users can now create and modify AI agents using a single conversational interface. Tasks such as updating branding, connecting data sources, or configuring responses can be carried out by describing them in natural language.

Support for MCP Integrations

Botsify now includes support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing access to over 5,000+ prebuilt connectors. Users can integrate agents with CRMs, calendars, custom ERPs, or proprietary APIs without manual flow configuration.

File and Web Search Agents

The platform enables creation of agents that can process and retrieve information from uploaded files or live websites. Agents can search, summarize, and respond based on these data sources in real time.

Product Availability

The new Botsify platform is now available at . Existing users can access the upgraded features by logging into their accounts.

About Botsify

Botsify is a conversational AI company that enables businesses to automate customer engagement, lead generation, and internal workflows. The platform supports a wide range of integrations and deployment channels, with a focus on low-code and agentic AI solutions.