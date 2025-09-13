Certified Home Nursing Solutions Calls For Greater Focus On Culturally Sensitive, Holistic Care

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Certified Home Nursing Solutions, a leading provider of home care, healthcare staffing, and Developmental Disabilities Administration (DDA) services, is urging Maryland communities and families to take action in promoting culturally sensitive, holistic care for vulnerable individuals.

The call comes following their in-depth interview featured in Inside Business & Community Care, where founders Tasha Brown and Adrius King shared their journey and insights on their growing impact across Maryland. The company operates in Edgewood, Baltimore City, Salisbury, Chester, and Whitemarsh, providing essential care services to seniors and individuals with developmental disabilities.

“Our message is simple,” said Tasha Brown, Co-Founder of Certified Home Nursing Solutions.“People deserve to stay in their homes, surrounded by their community and culture, with care that honours their identity. We want everyone to understand that care isn't just physical-it's emotional, social, and cultural too.”

According to the National Institute on Aging, nearly 90% of older adults want to remain in their homes as they age. However, many struggle to find care that respects their background and unique needs. In Maryland alone, more than 122,000 adults over age 65 require some form of daily assistance. Additionally, the Developmental Disabilities Administration serves more than 26,000 individuals across the state, highlighting the growing need for diverse care services.

Certified Home Nursing Solutions is leading the charge in addressing these needs through culturally sensitive, holistic care. Their model focuses on personalised care plans, staff diversity, and ongoing training.

“Caregiving must reflect the people we serve,” explained Adrius King in the interview.“Whether we're supporting an elder or someone with developmental disabilities, our goal is to respect their traditions, values, and personal story. We're proud to create spaces where people feel seen and heard.”

The company encourages families, neighbours, and local groups to take action by learning about culturally appropriate caregiving practices and advocating for inclusive services in their communities.

Suggested steps include:



Learn about cultural preferences in healthcare for different communities



Support diverse hiring in local care agencies



Advocate for inclusive training for healthcare workers



Volunteer or donate to local organisations serving seniors or people with disabilities

Speak with family members about their wishes for care and support

“Change starts with awareness,” Brown added.“Everyone can play a part-whether it's checking in on a neighbour, asking better questions of your care provider, or simply learning about the services available in your area.”

Certified Home Nursing Solutions is also calling on policymakers to expand funding for inclusive care programmes and training initiatives.

As the demand for in-home care and disability services continues to rise, the company believes this is the moment for communities to rally around the most vulnerable.

“Ultimately, it's about dignity,” King said.“Care should never be 'one-size-fits-all.' Everyone deserves to live fully, safely, and comfortably, in a way that honours who they are.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Certified Home Nursing Solutions

Founded in 2016, Certified Home Nursing Solutions provides home care, DDA services, and healthcare staffing across Maryland, with a focus on culturally sensitive, holistic care.