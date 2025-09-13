Larry Weltman Urges Greater Recognition For Behind-The-Scenes Professionals

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)In his newest blog article, long-time business professional Larry Weltman is raising awareness about the underappreciated yet vital role of behind-the-scenes contributors in today's workforce. Drawing on his decades of experience supporting professionals across industries, Weltman is advocating for a cultural shift in how we define and recognise success.

“Some of the most meaningful careers are built on service,” Weltman writes.“There's real satisfaction in knowing your contribution-however unseen-makes someone's path just a bit easier.”

Weltman's blog post, titled“The Rewards of Helping Others Succeed,” is not just a personal reflection-it's a call to action. He challenges the notion that only those in front-facing or leadership positions create impact, emphasising that support roles often form the backbone of business success.

Support Roles: The Unseen Engine of Business

Support professionals-from operations managers and coordinators to customer service providers and administrators-are often overlooked in narratives of innovation and achievement. Yet, according to a 2022 Gallup workplace study, companies with highly engaged support staff report 23% higher profitability and 66% greater employee retention. Despite this, support roles remain chronically under-recognised in corporate culture and media.

“I've never been the type to seek recognition or chase headlines,” says Weltman.“But that doesn't mean the work doesn't matter. It does-and deeply so.”

Weltman notes that in every sector-from healthcare to technology -there are countless professionals working quietly to ensure long-term growth and stability. Their names may not be in the spotlight, but their fingerprints are all over their organisation's success.

Leadership Is Also Quiet

A key theme in Weltman's message is“support-first leadership,” a concept that reframes leadership not as control, but as consistency, presence, and building client relationships.

“Leadership doesn't always mean being the loudest or most visible person in the room,” he writes.“Sometimes it means being the person others can rely on-day in and day out.”

He encourages businesses and individuals alike to rethink how they measure contribution. In an age dominated by personal branding, social media influence, and self-promotion, he believes it's time to elevate the value of humility, reliability, and service.

A Call to Action: Honour the People Who Make Things Work

Instead of simply praising front-facing figures, Weltman suggests practical ways individuals and companies can shift their mindset:



Acknowledge the contributions of support professionals. Don't wait for a crisis to show appreciation.



Redefine success in your organisation. Reward consistency, reliability, and collaboration-not just visibility.

Mentor with humility. Leadership is more than setting direction-it's empowering others to find their own.



“Purpose doesn't always arrive in grand, dramatic ways,” he notes.“Sometimes, it shows up quietly-in the consistency of your work, in the appreciation of someone you helped, in the knowledge that what you do makes someone else's life a bit easier.”

Weltman's message is timely and deeply human. As businesses navigate economic uncertainty, rising burnout rates, and talent shortages, recognising the full spectrum of contributors is more important than ever. His blog is not just a reminder to value support-it's an invitation to live and work in a way that lifts others, whether or not we're in the spotlight.

“Your impact is real,” Weltman concludes.“Even if no one sees it. Even if no one says it. The work you do-if it helps someone else succeed-is worth doing.”

About Larry Weltman:



Larry Weltman is a Toronto-based business professional with decades of experience in client services and organisational support. Known for his steady guidance and focus on helping others succeed from behind the scenes, he frequently shares insights on leadership, resilience, and the quiet power of consistency.