Duron Ontario Calls For Action To Support Skilled Trades And Long-Lasting Infrastructure
“You can't cut corners. That's been our rule since day one,” said a Duron Ontario spokesperson.“And it only works when your team is stable, skilled, and respected.”
A Labour Shortage With Real Risks
According to BuildForce Canada, 257,000 construction workers are set to retire by 2032, with fewer young people entering the trades. This shortage threatens Canada's ability to maintain safe, long-lasting infrastructure. Duron warns that the push for cheaper, faster construction can lead to safety hazards, costly rework, and premature failures.
“Fair wages are a competitive advantage,” the spokesperson added.“Many see them as a cost. We see them as insurance against turnover and poor workmanship.”
Innovation Backed by Experience
Duron's DuroMastic product was inspired by proven European methods and adapted for Canadian conditions. It has lasted over eight years in high-traffic sites like the Toronto Eaton Centre without major repairs, outperforming conventional asphalt.
The company's approach is simple but rigorous: test innovations in the field before making them standard, gather feedback from crews, and track performance across seasons.“Real innovation isn't just from the lab - it's from the job site,” they said.
A Call to Action
Duron Ontario believes lasting change will require effort from the public, policymakers, and industry alike. They encourage Canadians to:
Value skilled trades as essential, respected careers.
Hire contractors committed to fair wages and high standards.
Ask questions about materials, labour practices, and long-term quality.
Support youth considering careers in the trades.
“We don't just build structures. We help build communities,” the spokesperson said.“Everyone can do something - whether it's hiring responsibly, advocating for better standards, or encouraging the next generation of tradespeople.”
To read the full interview, visit the website here .
About Duron Ontario Ltd.
Founded in 1959, Duron Ontario Ltd. specializes in flooring, waterproofing, roofing, and restoration, with a portfolio that spans major public landmarks and high-profile commercial clients. The company is a Certified Living Wage Employer, unionized, and committed to craftsmanship, innovation, and accountability.
