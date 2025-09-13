Trump's 2020 CIA Director Pick Reveals The“Brain, Body, And Backbone” Of Manhattan 2 Project
Washington, D.C., Sept. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a newly released presentation , former CIA officer Buck Sexton described how President Trump's “Manhattan 2” project will not only defend America but also spark the next great industrial revolution.
According to Sexton, a select group of U.S. firms are positioned to lead the charge.“The first company has already locked up $2.5 billion in government contracts in the last three years... I call this company the 'brain' of ASI.”
He continued: “If the first company is the brain... this next one is the 'body.' And earmark it for billions.”
Finally, Sexton introduced the third pillar:“This third stock is the 'backbone.' Because it has created the foundational technology that truly holds the whole thing together.”
Beyond Silicon Valley
Sexton emphasized that the biggest winners won't be the household names people already know.“If Nvidia is the Sahara Desert, this firm is a single grain of sand. But that won't last.”
He added that the second company could challenge the chip giant directly: “Right now, they're only about 1/18th the size of Nvidia... but I believe this company could be as big or even bigger than Nvidia within a couple of years.”
A Historic Opportunity
Sexton compared the scale of Manhattan 2 to some of the most profitable eras in U.S. history.“Anyone who held significant shares in DuPont before the war likely became a millionaire.”
The same, he argues, is possible today.“Even if just one or two of these stocks soar by 10X or more, the returns could be absolutely staggering.”
The Stakes in the China Race
Behind the investment opportunity lies a global power struggle.“China has the capacity to build 500,000 of these AI-powered drones per month. Some reports suggest they already have over a million of them, and drone carriers to boot.”
Sexton warned that if Beijing takes the lead, America risks losing far more than money:“If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”
About Buck Sexton
Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security expert who personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War. He was also“hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America's highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”
With direct access to the White House and the cabinet, Sexton now brings his insider perspective to the public through financial presentations and research, helping Americans understand and prepare for the next great technological shift.CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email: ...
