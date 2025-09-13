Delhi Police Registers FIR Over AI-Generated Video Of PM Modi, His Mother Posted By Bihar Congress
Gupta also alleged the video“maligned the Prime Minister's image, grossly violating law, morality and women's dignity”, as per the report.Also Read | Kerala temples gets bomb threats via email, police and bomb squad on site What is the case registered?
- The clip was posted on the official X handle of the Indian National Congress, Bihar unit, on September 10, the complaint said. A case has been registered against unnamed persons under sections 336 (Forgery), 340(2) (Forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 356(2) (Defamation) and 61(2) (Criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, they added.
The AI-generated purported video of Modi's late mother was shared in the post in which“the PM is seen dreaming about his late mother who is criticising him over his politics in poll-bound Bihar.”
The BJP and its allies had lashed out at the Congress over the video, calling it“shameful” and wondering how low the opposition party would stoop to target Modi.
The Congress has maintained that there has been no disrespect shown towards the prime minister or his mother.
“What is their objection? Just because a mother is trying to educate her son to do something right, where is the disrespect? This is neither disrespectful to the mother, whom we respect dearly, nor to the son,” Pawan Khera, head of the Congress' media and publicity department, had said.
(With inputs from PTI)
