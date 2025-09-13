NYT Wordle Answer Today: Puzzle #1547 Hints And Clues To Solve The Challenge In Minutes
Josh Wardle, an engineer, designed Wordle in 2021 as a present for his partner. As soon as the game went viral, spin-offs including Heardle, Quordle, and Dordle were created. The New York Times acquired it in 2022 as a result of its simplicity and competitive nature, which attracted attention from all over the world. Word lovers have continued to observe Wordle as a daily ritual ever since.
Also Read: NYT Wordle #1546 answer for Friday, September 12, 2025: Hints, clues, and solutionNYT Wordle Today: Hints for puzzle #1547
For those who needed help, clues were provided throughout the game. The hints are:
The starting letter is N.
There are two vowels in the word.
There are no double letters in the word.
Extra Clue: The lowest point in fortunes or perspective, often used in astronomy.
These hints gave solvers a fair chance to narrow down their guesses.NYT Wordle Today: Answers revealed
The answer for the September 13, 2025, puzzle was NADIR. The term 'nadir' comes from Arabic via Latin and means the lowest point, whether figuratively in someone's fortunes or literally in astronomy as the point directly beneath an observer.
While some considered today's word straightforward once the vowels were spotted, others found it tricky due to its less frequent everyday usage.How difficult was today's puzzle?
Players described today's challenge as moderately easy. Many who began with strong starting words like ARISE, CRANE, or RATIO quickly isolated the vowels and spotted the correct answer, Mashable reported. Still, the rarity of the word in casual conversation tripped up a few solvers.
Also Read: NYT Wordle today (#1544): Hints, clues, and answer for September 10 puzzle revealedBest strategies for Wordle success
Using a balanced first word that blends vowels with common consonants like R, S, T, and N is advised by experts. ARISE, ABOUT, and IDEAL are examples of options that aid in rapidly ruling out possibilities.
Additional advice includes testing vowel locations, paying great attention to letter colors, and not being scared to utilize a guess strategically, even if it does not seem like a winning term.Looking ahead
Wordle never stops entertaining and challenging players while serving as a reminder of the power of words. The game continues to be a daily ritual for people who want to improve their language skills, with a new problem set every midnight local time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment