Relief For Gurugram Soon? Admin Sets September Deadline To Fix Potholes, October For Repairs Of Monsoon-Damaged Roads

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a major post-monsoon push to enhance road infrastructure across Gurugram, Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said they have set a target to fill all potholes by the end of September and complete the repair and strengthening of all roads by the end of October, an official said. This comes after heavy rains battered city earlier this month, further causing waterlogging and traffic snarls.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, who briefed about the current status of ongoing road related work during a video conferencing review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Saini affirmed the same for the October deadline.

Haryana CM on Gurugram roads

Saini directed officials to ensure that no negligence is tolerated in road construction and repair works, including all departments must complete their tasks within the stipulated timeline so that“citizens can get better road facilities”.

He emphasised that wherever roads have been damaged due to rainfall, repair works must be carried out promptly on a priority basis, the official said.

“The DC informed that for repairing 29 roads with a total length of 23 kilometers under the PWD (B&R) department, an estimate of ₹17 crore has been prepared. After floating tenders, work will begin within the next three weeks. In HSVP's Sector-37 area, repair of 46 roads (total length 5.25 km) at a cost of ₹3.25 crore has already started and will be completed by October. Similarly, in Pataudi region, an estimate of ₹9 crore has been prepared for the repair of 72 roads (total length 13 km),” the official said.

“The DC further informed that the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board has 110 roads, out of which 2 roads in Budhera area were damaged during monsoon . Their repair will begin soon. In HSIDC's Udyog Vihar area, repair work on 4 out of 6 roads has been completed. In Manesar area, 6 sites require repair, of which work on 5 has already been allotted, while 1 is still under the tendering process,” the official added.

Dahiya mentioned that MCG has identified 110 kilometers of roads in need of repair, with an estimated cost of approximately ₹60 crore, the official said. Manesar Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha and other relevant departments also took part in the meeting.