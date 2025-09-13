'Tyler, Is This You...': How Charlie Kirk's Shooter's Father Uncovered His Son Tyler Robinson's Role In Crime

MENAFN - Live Mint)“Tyler, is this you? This looks like you," Matt Robinson had asked his son after recognising him from the videos and photos released by the FBI following Charlie Kirk's assassination.

For nearly two days after the Trump ally's murder at Utah Valley University, the shooter was still at large - till Matt Robinson identified the man dressed in a black T-shirt plastered with an eagle and American flag – spotted jumping off the roof of a Utah university building, as his son.

On Friday, Donald Trump announced Tyler Robinson's arrest , stating:“We have him.”

Charlie Kirk's shooter confessed to father

Tyler Robinson – a 22 year old Utah local had confessed to his father about shooting Charlie Kirk during the event at UVU.

“I would rather kill myself than turn myself in ,” Robinson responded when his father urged him to turn himself in to authorities, an official told CNN.

Tyler's father eventually convinced him to open up to a youth pastor connected with the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the US Marshals Service, the law enforcement source said. From there, a family friend reached out to the Washington County Sheriff's Office – which then passed on the tip to the FBI and Utah County authorities.



Following Charlie Kirk's shooter's arrest, Utah governor Cox revealed that Tyler Robinson had scrawled several fascist messages onto the ammunition used to shoot the Trump ally.

Tyler had become more political recently. Prior to the shooting, he had told his family about Kirk coming to UVU, and they claimed that the conservative activist was“full of hate” and was“spreading hate.”

Charlie Kirk's funeral was carried out on Saturday, September 13.

Erika Kirk, the grieving widow of the American right-wing activist has promised to carry on his legacy. Erika Kirk paid tribute to Charlie Kirk in an emotional post on Instagram , reflecting on his mission's importance and her unwavering faith in God, promising that he will never be forgotten.

Charlie Kirk shooting - What we know so far