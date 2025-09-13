Poland Launches Planes In 'Preventive Operation' In Its Airspace Amid Threat Of Drone Strikes In Nearby Parts Of Ukraine

MENAFN - Live Mint) Poland deployed aircraft in“preventive” operation in the nation's airspace Saturday because of a threat of drone strikes in neighbouring areas of Ukraine, said authorities. The airport in the eastern Polish city of Lublin was also closed.

The alert came after Russian drones“repeatedly” violated Poland's airspace after crossing over from neighbouring Ukraine , prompting the country to scramble military jets, shut a major airport in its capital on Wednesday.

The Polish military's operational command posted on X on Saturday afternoon that ground-based air defence and reconnaissance systems were on high alert. It stressed that“these actions are preventive in nature,” and were aimed at securing Poland's airspace and protecting the country's citizens. It cited a threat of drone strikes in regions of Ukraine bordering Poland, but didn't immediately give further details.

Poland PM on 'preventive air ops'

Prime Minister Donald Tusk also posted that“preventive air operations” had begun in Polish airspace because of the threat posed by Russian drones operating over nearby areas of Ukraine.

The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency said that Lublin Airport was closed to air traffic“due to military aviation activities.”

Although the agency did not mention how the airport wil be shut, but airport spokesman Piotr Jankowski told the PAP news agency that the airspace above the airport was closed until 6 pm (1600 GMT).

NATO launches Eastern Sentry

On Friday, the NATO unveiled the 'Eastern Sentry' to defend Europe's eastern flank after Russian drones breached Polish airspace.

Announced by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte – the defense initiative will begin within days and is designed to bolster the alliance's eastern flank amid rising tensions with Moscow . Forces and equipment from Denmark, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and other allied nations will participate.

What Russia said about the drones?

Russia has said it didn't target Poland on Wednesday, and Moscow's ally, Belarus, said that the drones went astray because they were jammed. But European leaders have expressed certainty that the incursions were a deliberate provocation by Russia, as per reports.