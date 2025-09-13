'Felt Like A Girl': Man Hospitalised After Slashing His Private Parts To Become A Girl

MENAFN - Live Mint) A young man has been hospitalised in Prayagraj after allegedly cutting off his private parts to become a girl, based on advice from a friend after he expressed desire to be a girl, PTI reported citing sources in the police and hospital.

The 22-year-old from Amethi district has been admitted to Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital due to excessive bleeding.

Dr Santosh from SRN Hospital told reporters that the man used a surgical blade to mutilate his private part following someone's advice.“He lost a lot of blood but is now out of danger. He is undergoing proper treatment,” Santosh said.

While interacting with the doctors, the man reportedly claimed that he felt like a girl despite having a male body.“He said his voice, mannerisms and gait made him feel as if he was a girl," Santosh said.

Speaking to the media, the man said he first felt“this way” at the age of 14. Acting on a doctor's advice, he administered himself anaesthesia before attempting to cut off his genitals.

“I did not feel much pain when the anaesthesia was effective. However, as its effect wore off, the pain became unbearable and the bleeding worsened. I then sought help from people, who brought me to the hospital,” he said.

