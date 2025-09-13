'Felt Like A Girl': Man Hospitalised After Slashing His Private Parts To Become A Girl
The 22-year-old from Amethi district has been admitted to Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital due to excessive bleeding.Also Read | Aamir Khan recalls being 'over confident' during Laal Singh Chaddha What did doctors say?
Dr Santosh from SRN Hospital told reporters that the man used a surgical blade to mutilate his private part following someone's advice.“He lost a lot of blood but is now out of danger. He is undergoing proper treatment,” Santosh said.
While interacting with the doctors, the man reportedly claimed that he felt like a girl despite having a male body.“He said his voice, mannerisms and gait made him feel as if he was a girl," Santosh said.Also Read | Poland launches planes in airspace amid drone strike threats in Ukraine parts What has the man said?
Speaking to the media, the man said he first felt“this way” at the age of 14. Acting on a doctor's advice, he administered himself anaesthesia before attempting to cut off his genitals.
“I did not feel much pain when the anaesthesia was effective. However, as its effect wore off, the pain became unbearable and the bleeding worsened. I then sought help from people, who brought me to the hospital,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment