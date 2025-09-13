EU Individual Sanctions Over Territorial Integrity Prolonged For A Further Six Months
The existing restrictive measures provide for a travel ban for natural persons, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territories, the freezing of assets , and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to the listed individuals and entities. Sanctions will continue to apply to over 2, 500 individuals and entities targeted in response to Russia's ongoing unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine.
In the context of the sanctions' review, the Council also decided not to renew the listings of one individual, and to remove one deceased person from the list.
After 24 February 2022, in response to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, the EU massively expanded sanctions against Russia with the aim of significantly weakening Russia's economic base, depriving it of critical technologies and markets, and significantly curtailing its ability to wage war.
The European Union remains ready to step up pressure on Russia, including by adopting further sanctions.
The post EU individual sanctions over territorial integrity prolonged for a further six months appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
