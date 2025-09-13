First Global Dialogue Targets The Rising Pandemic Threat Avian Influenza

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) Recent outbreaks highlight the urgent need for coordinated global action to combat a virus threatening animal health, livelihoods, and pandemic preparedness

FOZ DO IGUACU, Brazil – In an unprecedented response to the rapid global spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), stakeholders and experts from across the poultry sector, public health, science, and policy spheres have convened in Brazil in a landmark meeting. This first-ever global multisectoral dialogue aims to forge coordinated defence against the escalating threat to animal and human health and agricultural livelihoods.

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily infects birds. The virus belongs to the Type A influenza family, which is known for its ability to mutate and change rapidly.

Since 2020, HPAI has expanded rapidly across continents, devastating poultry flocks, impacting biodiversity, trade and food security, and raising concerns over its potential to spark a human pandemic. The currently circulating avian influenza panzootic is now widespread, and represents one of the most serious pandemic threats, experts warn. Avian influenza has spread to 83 mammal species including dairy cattle and wildlife, and poses a rapidly evolving risk.

“Avian influenza is no longer a sporadic threat; it's becoming a global challenge,” said Beth Bechdol, FAO deputy director-general.“No single country or sector can tackle this threat in isolation-and failure is not an option. Practical, science-based collaboration like this is essential to protect our agrifood systems, livelihoods, and public health,” she added.

Organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in partnership with the Brazilian ministry of agriculture and livestock, the event “Tackling high pathogenicity avian influenza together – Global science, policy and private sector dialogue” brings together around 500 experts and decision-makers to galvanize multisectoral collaboration and investment. Representatives from the private sector, including industry associations involved in the production of poultry and the provision of animal health services are also joining government and scientific leaders for the first time in this type of global dialogue-providing an opportunity to better understand private sector's challenges, recognize its ongoing efforts, and highlight the solutions it is already implementing to tackle the threat posed by avian influenza.

Experts from Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas – many of whom are members of FAO and World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) OFFLU Network of Expertise on Animal Influenza – are also participating in the dialogue.

“Addressing avian influenza requires a collective effort that unites countries, productive sectors, the scientific community, and international organizations. This challenge must be met with full transparency, as only in this way can we build trust and safeguard global food security,” said Carlos Favaro, Brazil's minister of agriculture and livestock.“I would like to emphasize that this year, when avian influenza was detected on a commercial farm, Brazil demonstrated a decisive difference. Our swift and effective response highlighted the strength and credibility of Brazil's sanitary system.”

Priority themes

The event seeks to build on the Global Strategy for the Prevention and Control of HPAI, recently launched by FAO in collaboration with WOAH. This strategy aims to support the development and implementation of national and regional action plans while strengthening global efforts to reduce transboundary and pandemic risks.

The three-day event focuses on:

- Identifying effective HPAI prevention and control strategies-particularly in low-income countries and informal backyard poultry systems.

- Promoting early warning systems, vaccination strategies, and biosecurity measures.

- Enhancing multisectoral coordination based on the One Health approach.

- Sharing innovative, field-ready solutions for diagnostics, surveillance, and outbreak response.

Thanawat Tiensin, Chief Veterinarian of FAO and director of the Animal Production and Health Division summarized FAO's approach in his remarks:

“Improved surveillance, biosecurity, and vaccination when appropriate, combined with rapid disease control are keys to controlling this disease. At the same time, the sustainable transformation of poultry production offers new approaches and safeguards to prevent losses from poultry diseases. It will take a holistic approach and partnering with the private sector to effectively reduce the risk of avian influenza for generations to come.”

“The debate around Avian Influenza is a matter of international cooperation and requires joint efforts from all nations,” said Ricardo Santin, president of the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein and of the International Poultry Council.“It is an issue with a direct impact on trade flows and, consequently, on inflation and on global food security. These are sensitive matters that must be guided by knowledge and science, and that call for a revision of concepts and paradigms.”

The post First global dialogue targets the rising pandemic threat – Avian influenza appeared first on Caribbean News Global.