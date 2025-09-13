Integrating Migrants And Returnees Boosts Mexico's Development, Says IOM Chief

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)– Mexico has a unique opportunity to turn migration into a driver of development, International Organization for Migration (IOM) director general Amy Pope said at the start of a two-day visit. Meeting with senior government officials and stakeholders, she emphasised that expanding pathways for regularisation and integration is key to harnessing migrants' talents, resilience, and skills, ultimately strengthening national prosperity.

“When migrants and returnees get opportunities for employment, everyone can benefit. People can build dignified and stable lives, companies find the workers they need, and local economies can grow stronger,” DG Pope said.“Giving people the chance to work, to contribute, and to belong helps entire societies.”

Mexico is increasingly seen as a destination country. Nearly 50 percent of migrants surveyed by IOM across Mexico in mid-2025 considered Mexico their destination, compared to less than 25 percent at the end of 2024. This rapid shift highlights the need for policies that not only manage migration but also maximise its contribution to Mexico's long-term stability and growth.

While the number of migrants in transit through Mexico has decreased since early 2025, irregular migration continues. Increased controls within Mexico and at the US southern border have forced people to try riskier routes and led to higher smuggling fees.

Returns of Mexican nationals from the United States have also slightly increased, reaching nearly 90,000 people by the end of August, according to official data. DG Pope praised the Mexican government's support for returnees through centres established under the Mexico Embraces You programme.

DG Pope stressed, however, that stronger efforts at the local level are essential to ensure long-term integration, helping migrants and returnees secure employment and contribute to development. She added that Mexico has a long history of welcoming and integrating migrants and returnees, a tradition that continues to strengthen its economic and social fabric.

The Employers' Confederation of Mexico (COPARMEX) estimates that the country currently has about 1.6 million job vacancies. Labour shortages are particularly acute in manufacturing, wholesale trade, energy, agriculture, and livestock. Migrants and returnees bring valuable qualifications and experience that can help companies address these gaps through labour pathways or temporary regularisation programmes.

Hamdi Ulukaya, founder of the Tent Partnership for Refugees and founder and CEO of Chobani, and Gideon Maltz, CEO of the Tent Partnership for Refugees, joined IOM Director General Amy Pope in meetings held in Mexico, with the shared goal of advancing employment initiatives for refugees and migrants and supporting their integration in the country.

“Mexico's business community is increasingly recognising that hiring refugees and migrants is a triple win – for businesses, for refugees and migrants, and communities,” said Hamdi Ulukaya.“This isn't just about filling jobs and doing the right thing; it's about building workforces that are more committed, innovative, and resilient. The 80 leading companies that have already joined Tent México to work with us to hire refugees and migrants into their workforces across the country are showing how business can be at the forefront of integration.”

Enhancing the availability and flexibility of regular migration pathways is one of IOM's core global priorities, in line with the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. DG Pope's visit reaffirmed that Mexico has the opportunity to demonstrate how integration of migrants and returnees can drive economic growth, strengthen communities, and uphold human rights.

