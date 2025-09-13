Trump Calls For Harsh Tariffs On China, Coordinated NATO Sanctions On Russia Amid Ongoing War
In a message shared Saturday on his Truth Social platform-framed as a letter to all NATO member states-Trump urged the alliance to impose tariffs ranging from 50% to 100% on Chinese imports. These tariffs, he suggested, should remain in place until the war between Russia and Ukraine is fully resolved.
Trump also signaled his willingness to impose severe sanctions on Russia, but only under specific conditions: full agreement among NATO nations on a unified sanctions package and an immediate halt to Russian oil purchases by all member countries.
“I am ready to do major sanctions on Russia when all NATO nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing-and when all NATO nations stop buying oil from Russia,” Trump wrote.“I believe that this, plus NATO placing 50% to 100% tariffs on China, to be fully withdrawn after the war ends, will help bring this deadly, but ridiculous, war to an end.”
Trump's proposal reflects his long-standing strategy of leveraging economic pressure to achieve foreign policy goals and comes amid renewed debate within NATO on how to approach the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment