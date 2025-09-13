Tensions Rise In London As Thousands Gather Ahead Of Rival Marches

MENAFN - AzerNews) Hundreds have begun assembling in central London hours ahead of two major opposing demonstrations set to take place on Saturday,reports, citing Sky News.

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson is leading the "Unite the Kingdom" march, which is expected to attract over 25,000 participants. In response, anti-racism group Stand Up To Racism is organizing a counter-protest under the banner "March Against Fascism," which is anticipated to draw around 5,000 demonstrators.

The Metropolitan Police has deployed more than 1,600 officers to manage the situation, including 500 reinforcements brought in from outside the force. Around 1,000 of those officers will be tasked specifically with preventing clashes between the opposing groups.

Authorities have warned of potential disruptions in the city and are urging participants to demonstrate peacefully.