World Artistic Dance Festival & Baku Flow 2025 -New Dance Dimension In Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijan Dance Union, together with the World Artistic Dance Federation (WADF) and with the support of SRDS and CID UNESCO, proudly presented the inaugural World Artistic Dance Festival & Baku Flow. For three days, the glamorous ballroom floor of the WADF World Championship in Artistic Smooth and the WADF World Cups in Latin American dances transformed into a vibrant stage for solo and group performances - from folklore and national dances to classical choreography.

The highlight of the festival was“Baku Flow”, an international breaking competition that brought explosive energy and showcased the power of street dance culture. Ahead of the festival, masterclasses for judges and participants provided Azerbaijani dancers with the opportunity to learn from the world's top experts and obtain international judging licenses - an important step for building professional capacity in the country.

Another cultural highlight was the“Dance Lab – Dances of the World”, held at Nine Senses Art Center. With the support of the Azerbaijan Dance Union and world dance leaders Dimitris Kranias (Greece), Tea Tsiklauri (Georgia), and Eldar Dzhafarov (Azerbaijan), participants were introduced to the fundamentals of Greek Sirtaki, Georgian Acharuli, and Broadway's Jazz Fox.

“This festival became a true symbol of unity between cultures and people. We proved that Azerbaijan is not only the land of dance but also a meeting point where East and West come together, and traditions gain new life,” said Tarana Muradova, President of the Azerbaijan Dance Union, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, and Vice-Rector of the Baku Academy of Choreography.

The festival gathered more than 13 countries and over 300 participants, making it the first time Azerbaijan hosted WADF World Championships and Cups across multiple categories, from children and juniors to adults and masters 35+.

We extend our deepest gratitude to the Azerbaijan Dance Union, represented by its President Tarana Muradova, Vice-President Kamila Verdiyeva, and the founder of AzDC, six-time World Champion and Honored Master of Sport Eldar Dzhafarov, for organizing this historic event and creating a unified dance celebration that brings together enthusiasts of all styles and genres, making dance art truly universal.

The World Artistic Dance Festival & Baku Flow 2025 opened a new chapter for dance in Azerbaijan, strengthening the country's role as a hub for international cultural and sporting events.

