War Update: 80 Combat Engagements Since Morning, Fighting Continues Across Six Frontline Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is according to operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 16:00 on Saturday, September 13, published on Telegram , and reported by Ukrinform.

“Since morning, 80 combat engagements have taken place across the front. Our defenders are halting the enemy, holding the lines, and disrupting Russian plans,” the statement reads.

According to the General Staff, Russian artillery shelling affected the settlements of Starykove and Rudak in the Sumy region.

Situation inunder AFU control, General Staff reports

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Russian forces launched one attack on Ukrainian positions. Today, the aggressor carried out two airstrikes, dropped seven guided aerial bombs, and conducted 63 shelling attacks.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, seven combat clashes occurred near Vovchansk, Ambarne, Fiholivka, and toward Khatnie and Odradne.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy launched three assaults toward Ukrainian positions near Kupiansk and Petropavlivka, with one clash still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , five combat engagements took place today, two of which are still underway. The enemy attacked near Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Zarichne.

In the Siversk sector , the enemy carried out 13 attacks near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and toward Yampil and Dronivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy assault. Russian forces attempted to advance toward Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , Ukrainian forces have already repelled two out of four enemy attacks. The invaders tried to advance near Kleban-Byk, Katerynivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russian troops attempted to advance 34 times toward Ukrainian positions near Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, and toward Novopavlivka and Filia. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 29 of these attacks.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukrainian forces repelled 10 enemy assaults near Oleksandrohrad, Ternove, Olhivske, and toward Ivanivka, with four clashes still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors , the enemy did not conduct offensive actions but launched an airstrike on Zaliznychne.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the aggressor carried out two unsuccessful attacks. Kozatske was hit by an airstrike.

No significant changes were reported in other sectors.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the situation in Kupiansk and its surroundings remains under the control of Ukraine's Armed Forces, and a counter-sabotage operation is underway in the city.

Photo: AFU General Staff