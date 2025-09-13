Humanitarian Support For Ukraine In Winter Discussed At President's Office With UK Delegation
The discussion was a continuation of contacts between President Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The parties addressed humanitarian aid during the winter and emphasized the multi-party support for Ukraine from the side of the UK Parliament.
Special attention was given to investment cooperation, support for Ukraine's economy, reconstruction efforts, military-technical partnership, and the protection of energy and critical infrastructure ahead of the winter season.Read also: Preparing for winter: EU announces additional EUR 40 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
They also discussed the development of security guarantees for Ukraine, the work of the Coalition of the Willing, and Ukraine's cooperation with the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).
Sobel noted that, following meetings in Ukraine, a parliamentary session would be convened to reaffirm the UK Government's priorities for financial support to Ukraine. These include joint weapons production, protection of energy infrastructure, and humanitarian aid for frontline regions. He also announced plans to visit the Kharkiv region.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk held a meeting with a delegation from the UK Parliament, by Alex Sobel, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Ukraine, Member of the House of Commons.
Photo: Office of the President
