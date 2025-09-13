Trump Sends Letter To NATO, Says He's Ready To Impose Major Sanctions On Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Trump shared a post about the letter on his social media platform Truth Social, according to The Guardian , as reported by Ukrinform.

“I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all Nato Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all Nato Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA,” Trump wrote.

He noted that the purchase of Russian oil, by some,“has been shocking”.

“It greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power, over Russia. Anyway, I am ready to“go” when you are. Just say when? I believe that this, plus Nato, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR. China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip,” Trump wrote.

He once again stated that this is not his war, but he is here“to help stop it, and save thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives (7,118 lives lost last week, alone. CRAZY!)”.

“If Nato does as I say, the WAR will end quickly, and all of those lives will be saved! If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Donald Trump called on the European Union to impose 100% tariffs on India and China as part of a joint effort to increase pressure on Russia to end its war against Ukraine.

Earlier, Trump stated that his“patience with Putin is running out” and assured that he may resort to sanctions to help bring the Russian war in Ukraine to an end.

Photo credit: White House