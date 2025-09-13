Russian Forces Attack Semenivka In Chernihiv Region With Drones, Civilian Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Viacheslav Chaus, Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“This afternoon, Russia attacked the Semenivka community with strike drones. One of the drones hit the yard of a residential house in Semenivka, injuring a 51-year-old local resident with shrapnel,” Chaus stated.

The injured man is currently receiving medical care. Another local woman sustained a minor injury and did not require hospitalization.

The drone strike also damaged an energy infrastructure facility, leaving seven settlements in the community without power. However, critical infrastructure, including the local hospital, continues to operate normally. Four resilience centers have been deployed in the area.

All necessary emergency services have been mobilized to carry out restoration work.

Photo credit: National Police