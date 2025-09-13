Spartan Trifecta Weekend Kicks Off In Kyiv To Support Ukraine's Defense Intelligence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A Ukrinform correspondents reports this.

“Sport is very important. It's about character, willpower, spirit, and strength-and these qualities are also essential for every one of our servicemen,” said HUR representative Yevhenii Yerin.

He thanked the organizers for their efforts and stressed the significance of supporting Ukraine's soldiers. Organizer Oleksii Vovk assured participants they would face a scenic route and plenty of surprises.

“Spartan is an adventure that changes lives. After my first race, everything was different - life became brighter and more exciting. I know many people whose lives completely changed after their first Spartan. Above all, it's an adventure. The toughest obstacle is just the thought that you can't do it,” Vovk said.

Diana Podolianchuk, head of a charity foundation and co-organizer of the event, explained that one of the goals is fundraising for the Boats for HUR project, which provides combat boats to support reconnaissance missions.

“It's not just about sports - the charity aspect is vital. Today we are raising funds for watercraft, which are crucial for evacuating wounded soldiers and civilians, as well as for combat raids. All of this helps our defenders be more effective,” she emphasized.

Among the charity auction items will be a unique pendant shaped like Snake Island, containing a stone brought back by soldiers from a combat mission. The piece also bears an engraving from HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov.“It's one of a kind, so we invite everyone to participate. Donations start from 200 hryvnias,” Podolianchuk added.

Participants can choose distances based on their fitness level and ambitions:



Sprint – 5 km with 20 obstacles;

Super – 10 km with 25 obstacles;

Beast – 21 km with 30 obstacles;

Kids Race – for children aged 4–14; Para Race – for athletes with musculoskeletal injuries or amputations.

More than 2,000 participants from Ukraine and abroad are expected.

