Spartan Trifecta Weekend Kicks Off In Kyiv To Support Ukraine's Defense Intelligence
“Sport is very important. It's about character, willpower, spirit, and strength-and these qualities are also essential for every one of our servicemen,” said HUR representative Yevhenii Yerin.
He thanked the organizers for their efforts and stressed the significance of supporting Ukraine's soldiers. Organizer Oleksii Vovk assured participants they would face a scenic route and plenty of surprises.
“Spartan is an adventure that changes lives. After my first race, everything was different - life became brighter and more exciting. I know many people whose lives completely changed after their first Spartan. Above all, it's an adventure. The toughest obstacle is just the thought that you can't do it,” Vovk said.
Diana Podolianchuk, head of a charity foundation and co-organizer of the event, explained that one of the goals is fundraising for the Boats for HUR project, which provides combat boats to support reconnaissance missions.
“It's not just about sports - the charity aspect is vital. Today we are raising funds for watercraft, which are crucial for evacuating wounded soldiers and civilians, as well as for combat raids. All of this helps our defenders be more effective,” she emphasized.
Among the charity auction items will be a unique pendant shaped like Snake Island, containing a stone brought back by soldiers from a combat mission. The piece also bears an engraving from HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov.“It's one of a kind, so we invite everyone to participate. Donations start from 200 hryvnias,” Podolianchuk added.
Participants can choose distances based on their fitness level and ambitions:
-
Sprint – 5 km with 20 obstacles;
Super – 10 km with 25 obstacles;
Beast – 21 km with 30 obstacles;
Kids Race – for children aged 4–14;
Para Race – for athletes with musculoskeletal injuries or amputations.
More than 2,000 participants from Ukraine and abroad are expected.Read also: How a golf club became a tool of diplomacy and veterans' rehabilitation
Earlier, Kyiv hosted a national drone-racing tournament in honor of HUR officer Major Rostyslav Parkhomenko.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment