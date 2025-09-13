Ukrainian Drones Strike Oil Refinery In Russia's Ufa, Massive Fire Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the DIU sources, kamikaze drones hit the facility, triggering powerful explosions and a large-scale fire.

Preliminary reports indicate significant damage to key infrastructure, including the refinery vacuum distillation unit used for primary oil processing.

Residents posted on social media about drones flying over the city, followed by explosions and a blaze at the refinery. In response, regional authorities declared a“drone threat” alert, suspended operations at Ufa Airport, and shut down mobile internet services across the city.

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Earlier, on September 9, drone attacks in Russia's Belgorod region hit oil storage tanks in the settlement of Prokhorivka, causing a fire at the site.