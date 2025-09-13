Ukrainian Drones Strike Oil Refinery In Russia's Ufa, Massive Fire Reported
Preliminary reports indicate significant damage to key infrastructure, including the refinery vacuum distillation unit used for primary oil processing.
Residents posted on social media about drones flying over the city, followed by explosions and a blaze at the refinery. In response, regional authorities declared a“drone threat” alert, suspended operations at Ufa Airport, and shut down mobile internet services across the city.
The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.Read also: With a third of oil refineri es shut down, Russia will face gasoline collapse – expert's opinion
Earlier, on September 9, drone attacks in Russia's Belgorod region hit oil storage tanks in the settlement of Prokhorivka, causing a fire at the site.
