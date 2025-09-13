Poland Scrambles Fighter Jets Amid Drone Threat In Ukraine
The airport in Lublin was temporarily closed due to the presence of Polish fighter jets in the region.
The deployment comes three days after about 20 Russian drones violated Poland's airspace, the report said.Read also: NATO launching Eastern Sentry in response to Russian threat
As previously reported, overnight on September 10, Polish forces shot down drones that entered the country's airspace. By the morning of September 12, Poland confirmed that 21 Russian drones had breached its airspace, not 17 as initially reported.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the incident as a“major provocation” by Moscow.
U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the airspace violation could have been a“mistake.” Tusk and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski rejected that interpretation, insisting the drone attacks were deliberate.
Photo: Ministry of National Defense
