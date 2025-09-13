Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Anti-Drone Nets Installed Along Key Roads In Sumy Region To Shield Civilians

2025-09-13 03:07:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA), as conveyed by Ukrinform.

"Drones attack border communities every day. That is why anti-drone protection is being installed on roads used by people. As of today, over 70 km of roads have been covered with anti-drone nets," the statement reads.

The RMA noted that such protection is an important element of safety for civilian evacuations, traffic, and the work of emergency services.

In two communities, the installation work has been fully completed, while in another community, some roads are already covered, and work continues.

Read also: Casualties reported as Russians attack Sumy region

Additionally, work is underway on two new routes, which are planned to be completed by the end of September.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

