Amman Stock Exchange Ends Week Higher Amid Increased Trading Activity
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 13 (Petra) – The general price index of stocks listed on the Amman Stock Exchange rose by 0.97 percent, closing the week at 3,003 points.
The daily average trading volume last week reached JD 9.6 million, up from JD 7.5 million the previous week, marking a 29.2 percent increase. The total weekly trading volume amounted to JD 48.2 million, compared to around JD 30 million the week before.
During the week, a total of 22.9 million shares were traded through 18,743 transactions.
Amman, Sept 13 (Petra) – The general price index of stocks listed on the Amman Stock Exchange rose by 0.97 percent, closing the week at 3,003 points.
The daily average trading volume last week reached JD 9.6 million, up from JD 7.5 million the previous week, marking a 29.2 percent increase. The total weekly trading volume amounted to JD 48.2 million, compared to around JD 30 million the week before.
During the week, a total of 22.9 million shares were traded through 18,743 transactions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment