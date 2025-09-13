Amman Stock Exchange Ends Week Higher Amid Increased Trading Activity

Amman, Sept 13 (Petra) – The general price index of stocks listed on the Amman Stock Exchange rose by 0.97 percent, closing the week at 3,003 points.The daily average trading volume last week reached JD 9.6 million, up from JD 7.5 million the previous week, marking a 29.2 percent increase. The total weekly trading volume amounted to JD 48.2 million, compared to around JD 30 million the week before.During the week, a total of 22.9 million shares were traded through 18,743 transactions.

