Agriculture Minister Inspects Agricultural Marketing Office At Amman Central Market

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 13 (Petra) – Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khreisat inspected the Agricultural Marketing Office at the Amman Central Vegetable and Fruit Market on Saturday, reviewing the marketing operations at the site.During the visit, Khreisat emphasized the importance of the successful partnership between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Greater Amman Municipality. He directed ministry staff at the central market office to monitor the quality of incoming agricultural products and ensure compliance with technical standards, aiming to provide high-quality products for local and international markets.The minister also reviewed the office's role in monitoring pesticide residues in products destined for local consumption and export.Khreisat met with the President of the Vegetable and Fruit Traders and Exporters Association, Saadi Abu Hammad, to discuss ways to strengthen collaboration between the ministry and the private sector, address challenges in local marketing, and remove obstacles to export and market flow.During the tour, the minister inspected a refrigerated warehouse, examining storage mechanisms and instructing staff to monitor the quantities of crops stored. He stressed the ministry's commitment to enhancing partnerships with the private sector and increasing refrigerated storage capacity.He also highlighted support for local cold storage centers in handling plant health procedures, particularly for imported citrus requiring quarantine measures.The minister visited a modern date sorting and grading facility operated by a Jordanian investor, underscoring the ministry's interest in supporting specialized agricultural investments that enhance the quality and competitiveness of Jordanian products.