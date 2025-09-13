37Th European Film Festival Opens In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 13 (Petra) – Under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Rym Ali, a member of the Royal Film Commission - Jordan (RFC), the 37th European Film Festival (EUFF) kicked off Friday at the RFC headquarters.According to an RFC statement on Saturday, the festival, organized in partnership with the European Union Delegation to Jordan and the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) – Jordan Chapter, highlights the power of culture and cinema as a medium for dialogue and exchange.This year's edition features 22 diverse films, including dramas, comedies, thrillers, documentaries, and animated films, from EU member states as well as the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Ukraine, alongside the distinguished Jordanian film "Insha'Allah Walad".Pierre-Christophe Schatzisafas, EU Ambassador to Jordan, said, "Cinema has the power to transcend borders and bring people together," noting that this year's selection emphasizes values of empathy and dialogue. "Our festival embodies the friendship and deep ties between Jordan and Europe," he added.The festival goes beyond screenings, offering a platform for exchange and learning. Directors from Austria, Greece, Sweden, and the UK will hold discussions with audiences and conduct four workshops for professionals and young talents.Supported by the RFC, screenings take place in Amman as well as Ajloun, Aqaba, Irbid, Jerash, Wadi Rum, Salt, and Zarqa, ensuring broad access across the kingdom and promoting film culture.At the opening, RFC Director General Muhannad Al-Bakri emphasized the significance of this collaboration, saying, "Our partners the European community here today and we share a belief in the power of culture, especially cinema, where films from many countries come together in a single event. Unity in diversity is the defining feature of the European Film Festival."Al-Bakri added, "We celebrate this diversity at a time when dialogue between cultures is increasingly challenging, hoping to strengthen creative bridges and storytelling and provide space for diverse voices and perspectives to be heard in Jordan and globally."