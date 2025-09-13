Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Prince Faisal Participates In Fun Run At Amman International Stadium


2025-09-13 03:06:46
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept 13 (Petra) – His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al-Hussein, President of the Jordan Olympic Committee, participated Saturday in the "Fun Run" event at Amman International Stadium, with wide participation from children of various age groups.
The run is part of a series of promotional events organized by the Olympic Council of Asia under the "Asian Games for All" campaign, ahead of the next Asian Games scheduled in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, next year.
About 150 children and youth from across the Kingdom took part, competing in one- and two-kilometer races, and were awarded special medals to celebrate their participation.
The program also included an art exhibition on the "Asian Games," presented by 11 participants from the Yasmeen Association for Down Syndrome and 150 children from the Zaha Cultural Center.
Student Hana Al-Diyat won the "Youth Reporters" contest after completing a training course organized alongside the campaign, earning the opportunity to cover the next edition of the Games.

MENAFN13092025000117011021ID1110057374

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search