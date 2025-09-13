Prince Faisal Participates In Fun Run At Amman International Stadium

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 13 (Petra) – His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al-Hussein, President of the Jordan Olympic Committee, participated Saturday in the "Fun Run" event at Amman International Stadium, with wide participation from children of various age groups.The run is part of a series of promotional events organized by the Olympic Council of Asia under the "Asian Games for All" campaign, ahead of the next Asian Games scheduled in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, next year.About 150 children and youth from across the Kingdom took part, competing in one- and two-kilometer races, and were awarded special medals to celebrate their participation.The program also included an art exhibition on the "Asian Games," presented by 11 participants from the Yasmeen Association for Down Syndrome and 150 children from the Zaha Cultural Center.Student Hana Al-Diyat won the "Youth Reporters" contest after completing a training course organized alongside the campaign, earning the opportunity to cover the next edition of the Games.