Jordan Condemns Attack On Pakistani Soldiers
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 13 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs condemned the attack targeting Pakistani soldiers in northwestern Pakistan, which resulted in dozens of casualties and injuries.
Ministry spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali affirmed Jordan's full solidarity with the sisterly Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the aftermath of this tragic attack, rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to undermine security and stability.
Al-Majali extended Jordan's sincere condolences to the government and people of Pakistan, as well as to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.
