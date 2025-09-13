Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Madrid Cafe Gas Blast Wounds 25


2025-09-13 03:05:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- At least 25 people have been injured, three of them seriously, by a gas explosion erupted on Saturday at a coffee shop in a southern district in Madrid, Spain TV reported.
According to initial data, the blast occurred in the coffee shop in Puente de Vallecas, south of Madrid, causing material damage at the cafe and the building's first floor, it added. (end)
hnd


MENAFN13092025000071011013ID1110057337

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search