Madrid Cafe Gas Blast Wounds 25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- At least 25 people have been injured, three of them seriously, by a gas explosion erupted on Saturday at a coffee shop in a southern district in Madrid, Spain TV reported.
According to initial data, the blast occurred in the coffee shop in Puente de Vallecas, south of Madrid, causing material damage at the cafe and the building's first floor, it added. (end)
hnd
According to initial data, the blast occurred in the coffee shop in Puente de Vallecas, south of Madrid, causing material damage at the cafe and the building's first floor, it added. (end)
hnd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment