Armed Clashes Claims Lives Of 35 Militants, 12 Soldiers In Pakistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- At least 35 "terrorists" were killed while 12 army soldiers "embraced martyrdom" in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, north Pakistan.
The militants belong to "Indian Proxy," Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.
During an intelligence-based operation in Bajaur tribal district of KPK, the security forces effectively engaged the militants' location, and after an intense exchange of fire, 22 "Indian sponsored" militants were killed, according to the statement.
In another encounter that took place in the South Waziristan tribal district of KPK, 13 more militants were neutralized by the security forces.
However, during an intense fire exchange, 12 brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom, the military confirmed.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from "Indian sponsored" killed militants, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.
The military further said, "Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed physical involvement of Afghan Nationals in these heinous acts."
Besides, use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by terrorists continues to remain a grave point of concern.
Pakistan expects the Interim Afghan Government to uphold its responsibilities and deny use of its soil for terrorists' activities against Pakistan.
Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored militant found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of "Indian Sponsored Terrorism" from the country and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve, the release by ISPR concluded.
Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Bannu district of KPK and attended a high-level meeting focused on counter-terrorism.
They also participated in the funeral prayers of the 12 soldiers martyred in the operation.
The Prime Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan's response to terrorism will continue with full force and made it clear that no ambiguity or compromise will be tolerated, said a statement by PM House.
He said terrorist leaders and facilitators responsible for attacks in Pakistan are operating from Afghan soil with the backing of India, adding that the Afghan Interim Government has been clearly told to choose between supporting the militants or standing with Pakistan.
He highlighted the involvement of infiltrated Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents and stressed the urgent need for the repatriation of illegal Afghan residents currently living in Pakistan.
He praised the unity and resilience of the Pakistani people, especially the citizens of KPK, for standing with the state and armed forces against the "Indian proxies."
To ensure a more effective response to terrorism, he affirmed that the government will immediately implement all necessary administrative and legal measures.
During the visit, the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal also visited the injured at a military hospital in Bannu. (end)
