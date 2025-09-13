Kuwait Blasts Terrorist Attack On Military Convoy NW. Pakistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait strongly denounces the deadly terrorist attack on a military convoy in northwest Pakistan, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Saturday.
Expressing sincere condolences to the government and people of Pakistan and the families of the victims, the Ministry reaffirmed Kuwait's firm stance against all forms of violence and terrorism whatever the motives might be.
The Ministry also wished the injured a quick recovery, according to the statement. (end)
