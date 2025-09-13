Trump Urges NATO Allies To Stop Buying Russian Oil
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump urged "all NATO nations and the world" on Saturday to stop buying oil from Russia as a means of helping put an end to the war in Ukraine.
"I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
"As you know, NATO'S commitment to WIN has been far less than 100 percent, and the purchase of Russian Oil, by some, has been shocking!
"It greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power, over Russia. Anyway, I am ready to "go" when you are. Just say when?" President Trump said in a post he dubbed as letter.
"I believe that this, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50 percent to 100 percent TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR.
"China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip.
"This is not TRUMP'S WAR (it would never have started if I was President!), it is Biden's and Zelenskyy's WAR.
"I am only here to help stop it, and save thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives (7,118 lives lost last week, alone. CRAZY!).
"If NATO does as I say, the WAR will end quickly, and all of those lives will be saved! If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States," he added. (end)
