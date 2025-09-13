Turkish Police Arrest Mayor, 47 Officials On Corruption Charges
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The Turkish authorities ordered on Saturday the arrest of 48 members in Bayrampasa municipal council controlled by opposition, including the mayor Hasan Mutlu, on corruption-related charges.
Mutlu, who was elected for the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), and his deputy Lutfi Kadiogullari were arrested on charges of extortion, bribery, fraud and bid rigging by the Istanbul's Bayrampasa municipality, Turkiye's news agency "Ihlas" reported.
On September 2, a Turkish court ousted the leader of CHP and tens of deputies in Istanbul and appointed a five-team member, a step that led to a 5.5-percent decline in the stock market.
The party is facing a series of investigations and detentions that included elected officials on charges of "terror" and "corruption". (end)
