Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Vessel Of Sumud Flotilla Sets Sail From Tunisia To Gaza


2025-09-13 03:05:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The first vessel of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) - an international humanitarian mission, has left Bizerte seaport, north Tunisia, on Saturday heading towards Gaza Strip to break the decades-long Israeli siege on the enclave.
The boat, led by the Tunisian captain Abdulrahman Allizam and carrying five activists, had finalized all administrative and legal procedures, GSF organizers said.
Dozens of other vessels are ready to head to Gaza with 500-700 activists from more than 40 countries on board.
The nonviolent mission aims to defy the Israeli occupation's siege on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinian people there. (end)
