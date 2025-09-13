Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
110,000 People Attend Far-Right Rally In London: Police

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: UK police said Saturday an estimated 110,000 people were at a march and rally organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

"We believe the number of people in attendance at the 'Unite the Kingdom' demonstration is around 110,000," London's Metropolitan Police said, noting it used a combination of CCTV and police helicopter footage for its estimate.

