'World's Fastest Anime Fan' Lyles In Element At Tokyo Worlds

Tokyo: Noah Lyles has been dubbed the world's fastest anime fan for his love of Japanese pop culture and the US sprinter is in his element at the world championships in Tokyo.

The Olympic 100 metres champion grew up watching Japanese cartoons and he wasted no time in sharing his passion with the crowd in his first appearance on Saturday's opening day of the championships.

Lining up for the 100m heats, the exuberant Lyles thrust his hands forward, fingers splayed, and unleashed an imaginary "kamehamaha" energy ball attack in tribute to the Japanese anime "Dragon Ball".

After qualifying for the semi-finals with ease, the 28-year-old said he was energised by performing in the Japanese capital.

"I was gravitating towards it through anime," he said of his love of Japanese culture.

"Then you automatically start doing more research and all of a sudden you're watching YouTube videos on mythology and yokai (ghosts), then you're down the rabbit hole."

Lyles spoke to reporters clutching a framed cartoon drawing of himself that he had been given as a present by a Japanese TV crew.

He said the picture had been done by the creator of the anime series "Baki", of which he described himself as "a huge fan".

"This is pretty freaking cool," said a beaming Lyles.

"They said it's a one of one. It's definitely going in my trophy case. This is a huge highlight for me."

Lyles has never been shy in advertising his love of Japanese pop culture, even whipping out "Yu Gi Oh!" cards on the track and showing them off to the cameras at last year's US Olympic trials.

He was dubbed "mankind's fastest otaku", by Japanese sports newspaper Daily Sports -- using the term for hardcore superfans.

Lyles said he had been out sightseeing since he arrived in Tokyo but had not had time to sing karaoke.

"I've gotten so many anime things," he said.

"Karaoke is just the thing that takes the most time. But I've definitely been out in the Tokyo streets."