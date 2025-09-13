ASDC, FADA Academy & Prayaas Trust Sign Mou To Train 5,000 Youth For Automotive Sector

MENAFN - KNN India)The Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA Academy), and Prayaas Trust have signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at creating a scalable, industry-aligned skill development framework for India's automotive sector.

The initiative seeks to bridge the skill gap, provide inclusive employment opportunities, and empower economically marginalised youth.

Under the agreement, training centers will be expanded from three to twenty across the country, with a target of skilling 5,000 youth over three years. Thirty percent of the seats will be reserved for women.

ASDC will take the lead in developing and upgrading training modules aligned with industry needs, including emerging technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs) and AI-enabled systems.

FADA Academy will leverage its dealership network to offer structured placements, internships, and mentorship opportunities, while Prayaas Trust will identify candidates, deliver training, and provide post-placement support, maintaining a zero-cost model for participants.

The program will be funded through CSR contributions, industry partnerships, and individual donations.

Corporates are being encouraged to support the initiative by sponsoring training centers, developing learning resources, and facilitating placements.

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, Arindam Lahiri, CEO, ASDC, said,“This collaboration ensures underprivileged youth are not left behind in the industry's evolution.”

Saharsh Damani, CEO, FADA Academy, added,“Together, we are shaping futures and strengthening India's automotive workforce.”

Sudhir Kumar, Secretary, Prayaas Trust, noted,“This MoU elevates our grassroots mission to transform lives at scale.”

Manish Raj Singhnia, Chairperson, FADA Academy, said,“FADA Academy stands proud to support an initiative that bridges aspirations with opportunities, shaping a stronger and more equitable automotive future.”

(KNN Bureau)